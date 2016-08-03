UPDATE 2-First Solar sees "encouraging signs" for solar demand

(Adds details from conference call; update shares)

By Arathy S Nair

Aug 3 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, on Wednesday dismissed concern about slowing growth in the industry, and posted quarterly profit and sales beat analysts' estimates due to higher demand.

The development of utility-scale projects in the United States had slowed after Obama Administration's Clean Power Plan was stayed in federal courts earlier this year.

First Solar also said it was in "active discussions" with utilities and that there was strong interest from commercial and industrial customers for large scale solar power projects.

"We continue to see many encouraging signs for solar demand over the long-term horizon," Chief Executive Mark Widmar said in a post-earnings call on Wednesday.

Widmar said there was a lot of "very aggressive pricing behavior" in the market for both power purchase agreements and modules.

Shares of First Solar - the first major U.S. solar company to report results - rose as much as 7 percent after the bell as the company also gave an encouraging full-year forecast.

First Solar said it produced 785 megawatts of power in the second quarter ended June 30, about 39 percent more than a year earlier.

That helped the company's revenue rise 4.3 percent to $934.4 million, which beat analysts average estimate of $862.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income tumbled 85.7 percent to $13.4 million, or 13 cents per share, due to an $86 million restructuring charge, primarily related to a decision to end production of the TetraSun crystalline silicon products.

Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share, well above analysts' average estimate of 54 cents.

First Solar said it expects to earn $4.20-$4.50 per share on an adjusted basis in fiscal 2016. The midpoint of the range was above analysts' estimates of $4.25.

The company also adjusted its full-year gross margin forecast to 18.5-19.0 percent from 18-19 percent.

Up to Wednesday's close, shares of the company have fallen more than 25 percent this year. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)