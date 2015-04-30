Solar panel maker First Solar reports quarterly loss

April 30 U.S. solar panel maker First Solar Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it sold fewer power plants.

The company posted a net loss of $62.3 million, or 62 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $112 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 50.6 percent to $469.2 million.

First Solar sold fewer power plants in the quarter as part of plans to spin off some of its power plant assets into a separate company, which it will co-own with rival SunPower Corp . (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)