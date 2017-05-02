First Solar sales rise 1.8 pct

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, reported 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the sale of the Moapa project partially offset lower third-party module sales.
The company's net profit slumped to $9.1 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $195.6 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter was hurt by pre-tax restructuring and asset impairment charges of $20 million.
The company said net sales rose to $891.8 million from $876.1 million.
First Solar is bringing forward production of its Series 6 modules by a year to 2018 and abandoning plans for the Series 5 product. The company had initially expected the Series 5 and 6 products to be on the market at the same time. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.