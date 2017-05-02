UPDATE 1-First Solar posts surprise profit on lower costs, project sale

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
(Adds details, outlook, shares)
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, posted a surprise profit, helped by the sale of the Moapa project and cost-cutting.
Shares of the company, which also raised its full-year revenue forecast, rose 6.7 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.
First Solar also said it expected a larger adjusted profit, citing increased visibility into some upcoming project sales.
The company said in March it sold the 250-megawatt Moapa project, located northeast of Las Vegas, to global private asset manager Capital Dynamics.
Total operating expenses fell 5.6 percent to $92.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31.
The company said it expects full-year revenue of $2.85 billion-$2.95 billion, slightly above its previous forecast of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion.
First Solar said it now sees adjusted profit between 25-75 cents per share, well above its previous forecast of breakeven to 50 cents.
The company's net profit slumped to $9.1 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter from $195.6 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter was hurt by pre-tax restructuring and asset impairment charges of $20 million.
First Solar said in November it would cut about 27 percent of its workforce and transition to a new product ahead of schedule.
The company is bringing forward production of its Series 6 modules by a year to 2018 and abandoning plans for the Series 5 product. First Solar originally expected the Series 5 and 6 products to be on the market at the same time.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.
Analysts on average had estimated a loss of 13 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said net sales rose to $891.8 million from $876.1 million, handily beating analysts' estimate of $667.8 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.