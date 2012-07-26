UPDATE 1-First American profit doubles on title insurance growth

* Q2 EPS $0.68 vs $0.30 last year
* Q2 title insurance rev up 18 percent at $1.10 bln
* Pre-tax title margin 11.7 pct vs 7.1 pct last year
July 26 First American Financial Corp's
quarterly profit more than doubled as the company gained from
strong revenue growth at its core title insurance business
helped by refinancing and increased resale and commercial
activity.
The company, one of the largest U.S. title insurers by
revenue, reported net income for the quarter of $73 million, or
68 cents per share, up from the $32.3 million, or 30 cents per
share, it reported a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the Santa Ana,
California-based company to earn 44 cents per share for the
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue at the company's core title insurance segment
rose 18 percent to $1 billion.
First American, which competes with Fidelity National
Financial Inc, said pre-tax title margin for the quarter
was 11.7 percent, its best result since 2005.
Title insurers guarantee that property owners have title to
their property and can legally transfer it. Many lenders now
require property buyers to have this insurance before extending
loans, to protect them from claims by prior owners.
"Given first-half results and a strong order pipeline, we
are on track to deliver on our goal of an 8 to 10 percent title
margin for the full year 2012," Chief Executive Dennis Gilmore
said in a statement.
Direct title open orders were up 36 percent compared with
last year at 411,200 orders for the quarter ended June 30.
On Monday, Fidelity National's second-quarter results
handily beat estimates, boosted by strong margins at its core
title insurance segment and contribution from its restaurant
holdings unit.
First American shares, which have gained more than 30
percent since the start of this year, closed at $16.66 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.