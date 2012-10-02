版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms First American's ratings, outlook stable

Oct 2 First American Financial Corp : * Moody's affirms first american's ratings, outlook stable

