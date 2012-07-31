First BanCorp posts surprise profit after six straight losses

July 31 First BanCorp posted a surprise
second-quarter profit, after six quarters of losses, as the
Puerto Rican lender set aside less money to cover bad loans,
sending its shares up 10 percent.
The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted a
profit of $9.4 million, or 5 cents per share, from a loss of
$14.9 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Provision for bad loans more than halved to $24.9 million.
Analysts on average had expected the lender to post a loss
of 2 cents, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Bad loans have plagued bank balance sheets in Puerto Rico,
leading regulators to take over three banks in the last two
years. The island still has one of the highest unemployment
rates in the Unites States as the downturn hit its major
industries, manufacturing and tourism.
"Our improved performance this quarter reflects lower
estimated credit losses on the commercial and construction loan
portfolios and our focus on more profitable and diversified
banking activities," Chief Executive Aurelio Alemán said in a
statement.
First BanCorp's shares were up 10 percent before the bell.
They closed at $3.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.