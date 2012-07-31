First BanCorp posts surprise profit after six straight losses

July 31 First BanCorp posted a surprise second-quarter profit, after six quarters of losses, as the Puerto Rican lender set aside less money to cover bad loans, sending its shares up 10 percent.

The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico posted a profit of $9.4 million, or 5 cents per share, from a loss of $14.9 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Provision for bad loans more than halved to $24.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected the lender to post a loss of 2 cents, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bad loans have plagued bank balance sheets in Puerto Rico, leading regulators to take over three banks in the last two years. The island still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the Unites States as the downturn hit its major industries, manufacturing and tourism.

"Our improved performance this quarter reflects lower estimated credit losses on the commercial and construction loan portfolios and our focus on more profitable and diversified banking activities," Chief Executive Aurelio Alemán said in a statement.

First BanCorp's shares were up 10 percent before the bell. They closed at $3.66 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.