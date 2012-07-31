UPDATE 1-First BanCorp posts surprise profit after six straight losses

July 31 First BanCorp posted a surprise
second-quarter profit, after six quarters of losses, as the
Puerto Rican lender set aside less money to cover bad loans,
sending its shares up as much as 5 percent.
Bad loans have plagued bank balance sheets in Puerto Rico,
leading regulators to take over three banks in the last two
years. The island still has one of the highest unemployment
rates in the Unites States as the downturn hit its major
industries, manufacturing and tourism.
The bank posted a profit of $9.4 million, or 5 cents per
share, for the second quarter, from a loss of $14.9 million, or
$1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected the lender to post a loss
of 2 cents, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Provision for bad loans more than halved to $24.9 million.
"Our improved performance this quarter reflects lower
estimated credit losses on the commercial and construction loan
portfolios and our focus on more profitable and diversified
banking activities," Chief Executive Aurelio Alemán said in a
statement.
The holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico had been
battered by a decline in value of residential and commercial
real estate properties in Florida and Puerto Rico in the wake of
the financial crisis.
The lender has been bolstering its lending services. In May,
it said it would re-enter the credit card business through a
portfolio buy.
First BanCorp sold its shares to private equity firms
OakTree Capital and Thomas H Lee Partners last year to boost its
capital cushion.
Shares of First BanCorp were up slightly at $3.69 in early
trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They had touched a high of
$3.85 earlier in the session.