First Capital Realty sells C$175 mln debt-term sheet

March 28 First Capital Realty Inc on Wednesday sold C$175 million ($175 million) of nine-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.50 percent notes, due March 1, 2021, were priced at 100.084 to yield 4.489 percent or 237.3 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the bookrunning manager of the sale.