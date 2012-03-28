版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 05:33 BJT

First Capital Realty sells C$175 mln debt-term sheet

March 28 First Capital Realty Inc on Wednesday sold C$175 million ($175 million) of nine-year notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.50 percent notes, due March 1, 2021, were priced at 100.084 to yield 4.489 percent or 237.3 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the bookrunning manager of the sale.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐