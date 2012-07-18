UPDATE 1-First Cash profit rises on strong pawn lending

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares adrift for US holiday, focus on Unilever
* Fed's Mester talks rate hikes at start of busy week for speeches
July 18 Pawn and payday lender First Cash Financial Services Inc's quarterly profit rose as the company earned more from its pawn operations.
The company last month acquired 24 full-format pawn stores operating under the "Mister Money" brand, taking its store footprint from eight states to 12.
The company maintained its earnings forecast of $2.70 to $2.75 per share for the year.
Net income from continuing operations for April-June rose to $16.3 million, or 56 cents per share, from $15.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $132.8 million on a constant currency basis.
Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 56 cents per share on revenue of $133.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Arlington, Texas-based company's shares closed at $41.26 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
QUITO, Feb 19 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was winning Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, partial results showed, and was close to the margin needed to avoid a runoff against conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso.
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China shares rebounded on Monday, led by wine makers and banks, after media reports said pension funds may begin flowing into the country's stock markets as early as this week.