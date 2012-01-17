UPDATE 1-First Cash forecast Q4 earnings to beat market

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says China cyber attacks crashed website
Jan 17 Pawn and payday lender First Cash Financial Services Inc said it expects quarterly earnings to be slightly above analyst estimates, and also initiated full-year 2012 guidance.
The Arlington, Texas-based company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 70 cents a share versus analysts' estimate of 69 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First Cash guided 2012 earnings in the range $2.65 to $2.70 per share.
Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $2.69 a share.
First Cash also acquired a chain of 29 pawn stores in Mexico on Jan. 10 for $46.7 million, and expects the deal to be accretive to its earnings this year.
"For fiscal 2011, a total of 82 new store locations were opened or acquired," the company said in a statement.
It had earlier expected to add 85 to 90 pawn stores for the full year, of which about 70 were expected to be in Mexico. [ID: nL3E7LJ1I5]
Shares of the company closed at $35.80 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
