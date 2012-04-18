UPDATE 2-First Cash profit beats, ups FY forecast

* Q1 EPS $0.58 vs est $0.55

* Sees FY EPS $2.70-$2.75

* Sees 91-92 pct of 2012 revenues to come from pawn ops

* Expects to open 110-120 new stores in 2012

April 18 First Cash Financial Services Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast after the pawn and payday lender posting a quarterly profit ahead of analysts' estimates, helped by increases in merchandise sales and pawn loan fees.

The company now expects to earn between $2.70 and $2.75 per share for 2012, up from its earlier forecast of $2.65 to $2.70 per share, it said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, were expecting First Cash to earn $2.70 per share for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Cash provides small loans to customers, secured by personal property like jewelry, and also advances short-term and payday loans.

As banks introduce policies that cut off easy access to cash, customers find it easier to turn to pawn and payday lenders for their short-term cash needs.

First Cash's net income from continuing operations rose to $17.5 million, or 58 cents a share, in the first quarter from $15.9 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $135 million for the quarter ended March.

Analysts expected the company to earn 55 cents per share on revenue of 136.7 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based payday lender said its revenue growth was the highest in Mexico, where it expects to add about 100 new stores in 2012. It also plans to open or acquire new stores in the Unites States, mainly Texas.

The company - whose pawn stores sell merchandise including jewelry, electronics, musical instruments, cameras, tools, DVDs and games - expects the lion's share of its 2012 revenue to come from pawn operations.

First Cash shares, which have gained 25 percent in value since hitting a year-low of $33.27 in January, closed at $42.17 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.