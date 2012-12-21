版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 20:13 BJT

FirstCity Financial to be bought by Varde Partners for $106 mln

Dec 21 Specialty financial services company FirstCity Financial Corp said it would be acquired by investment firm Varde Partners Inc for about $106 million in cash.

Varde will pay $10 per share - a 21 percent premium to FirstCity's Thursday's close of $8.30.

The deal is valued at $225 million, including debt.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐