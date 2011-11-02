UPDATE 1-First Data posts narrower Q3 loss

(Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private-equity firm KKR , reported a narrower quarterly loss helped by a strong performance at its international business and certain gains.

Third-quarter net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $54 million from $431 million a year ago.

Consolidated revenue increased 4 percent to $2.7 billion.

International segment revenue climbed 13 percent to $453 million.

First Data's largest business, its retail and alliance services segment, posted revenue of $848 million, flat from a year ago.

The third-quarter results included a $111 million pretax increase in mark-to-market gains related to changes in the fair value of interest rate swaps, First Data said. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)