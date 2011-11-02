UPDATE 1-First Data posts narrower Q3 loss

(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Credit card processor First Data Corp, a
unit of private-equity firm KKR , reported a narrower
quarterly loss helped by a strong performance at its
international business and certain gains.
Third-quarter net loss attributable to the company narrowed
to $54 million from $431 million a year ago.
Consolidated revenue increased 4 percent to $2.7 billion.
International segment revenue climbed 13 percent to $453
million.
First Data's largest business, its retail and alliance
services segment, posted revenue of $848 million, flat from a
year ago.
The third-quarter results included a $111 million pretax
increase in mark-to-market gains related to changes in the fair
value of interest rate swaps, First Data said.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)