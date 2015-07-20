Blackstone, Corsair clinch $4 bln deal for First Eagle -sources

| July 20
July 20 Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP
and Corsair Capital have agreed to acquire a majority
stake in First Eagle Investment Management, valuing the company
at around $4 billion including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The deal for privately held First Eagle is expected to be
announced later on Monday, the people said, asking not to be
identified because the agreement is not yet public.
Blackstone and Corsair declined to comment. First Eagle did
not respond to requests for comment.
New York-based First Eagle manages approximately $100
billion in investment assets.
Blackstone and Corsaise have been in negotiations to acquire
the company for several months, as first reported by Reuters in
April.
The majority of First Eagle is owned by the family of John
Arnhold, First Eagle's chairman and chief investment officer.
Private equity firm TA Associates owns a minority stake in New
York-based First Eagle.
In 2013, TA hired Bank of America Corp to explore
selling its stake, which is around 25 percent, Reuters reported
at the time.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel in New York;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)