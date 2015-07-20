UPDATE 2-Blackstone, Corsair clinch $4 bln deal for First Eagle

(Adds comment from Blackstone, context on deal)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel
July 20 Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP
and Corsair Capital have agreed to acquire a majority
stake in First Eagle Investment Management, valuing the company
at around $4 billion including debt, First Eagle announced on
Monday.
Reuters earlier on Monday had reported that an announcement
about the deal was imminent.
New York-based First Eagle manages approximately $100
billion in investment assets. The firm has seven mutual funds
with $74 billion in assets under management, according to
Chicago-based Morningstar.
While only thirty-three percent of its funds have returned
among the top quartile of their peers for the past five years,
the firm's top-performing mutual fund, the $893 million First
Eagle Gold Fund, has beaten 95 percent of its category
for the past one, three and five years, according to
Morningstar.
"We will support First Eagle's management and employees as
they seek to provide outstanding investment performance and
service to their clients," Joseph Baratta, Blackstone's global
head of private equity said in the deal announcement Monday.
Blackstone and Corsair had been in negotiations to acquire
the company for several months, as first reported by Reuters in
April.
Under the terms of the deal, private equity firm TA
Associates is selling its entire stake in First Eagle and the
family of John Arnhold, First Eagle's chairman and chief
investment officer, will remain shareholders of the firm. TA
Associates owns a minority stake in New York-based First Eagle.
The deal announcement marks the end of a long sales process
for the firm. TA hired Bank of America Corp in 2013 to
explore selling its stake, which is around 25 percent, Reuters
reported at the time.
