FirstEnergy to sell 4 Pennsylvania gas plants

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals enters into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals - on May 25, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. - SEC filing
Jan 19 FirstEnergy Corp said on Thursday it would sell four gas-generating plants in Pennsylvania and portion of a Virginia hydroelectric power station to a unit of LS Power Equity Partners III LP for about $925 million.
The power stations, owned by FirstEnergy's units, have a total capacity of 1,572 megawatts (MW).
Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy's move comes as it shifts its focus to more regulated markets by selling or deactivating assets in highly competitive and less regulated markets.
FirstEnergy will own or control a total generating capacity of about 15,380 MW upon the closing of the deal. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Hotel Casino Management Inc reports 5.77 percent stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc as on May 23, 2017 - SEC filing
* Superior Gold Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results