BRIEF-FirstEnergy says second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited one Akron-area employee

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces Q1 2017 gold & silver production at Mineral Ridge Operation
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
Oct 16 FirstEnergy Corp :
* Statement from FirstEnergy
* Learned on Wednesday, that second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited with one Akron-area employee of co during stay in northeast Ohio
* Says a second employee has self-identified as possibly having contact
* Says these two employees do not have direct contact with FirstEnergy's customers
* Says the first employee was notified by the center for disease control
* Immediately requested the employees remain home from work, with pay, through the incubation period for the virus, which is up to 21 days
* Says company will provide employees with access to medical information, respond to any employee questions and concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Kenneth F. Tamplain, current senior vice president and general counsel, has been appointed interim ceo and president, effective immediately
April 28 Shaw Communications is looking for a buyer for ViaWest, the U.S. data center company it bought three years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Canadian cable company continues to shed assets it considers non-core.