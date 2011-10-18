UPDATE 1-FirstEnergy, Boich Companies sell a third of JV for $400 mln

BRIEF-Parex Resources Inc says Wayne Foo to retire as CEO
Oct 18 FirstEnergy and Boich Companies said they will sell one-third interest in their joint venture Signal Peak coal mine to commodity trader Gunvor Group for $400 million.
Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy said it will get nearly $260 million from deal -- which will help it cut its debt by about $360 million due to deconsolidation.
The company also said it stands to gain $390 million due to a revaluation of the asset.
FirstEnergy and Boich Companies, a privately held Columbus, Ohio-based coal company, originally purchased Signal Peak in 2008.
The Signal Peak operation is valued at over $1.5 billion, inclusive of debt.
FirstEnergy said it cut its coal purchase agreement with Signal Peak to 2 million short tons from 7.5 million short tons.
Signal Peak's production is expected to rise to 15 million clean tons per year from the current 9 million tons.
Shares of FirstEnergy were trading up slightly in early morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
