UPDATE 1-First Financial's thrift unit to convert to bank

* Change not to have financial impact - First Financial
Dec 21 First Financial Holdings Inc , the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Charleston, said the unit has received conditional approval to convert itself to a South Carolina-chartered commercial bank.
First Federal received the approval from the South Carolina state board of financial institutions to change its charter, subject to its parent converting to a bank holding company, First Financial said in a statement.
First Financial said it applied to become a bank holding company on Wednesday, in connection with the charter change.
In October, First Financial had sold $197.9 million of performing loans and classified assets to shore up its balance sheet.
The change, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2012, will not have a significant financial impact on First Financial's current activities, it said.
