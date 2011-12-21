UPDATE 1-First Financial's thrift unit to convert to bank

* Conversion expected to complete in Q1 2012

* Change not to have financial impact - First Financial

Dec 21 First Financial Holdings Inc , the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Charleston, said the unit has received conditional approval to convert itself to a South Carolina-chartered commercial bank.

First Federal received the approval from the South Carolina state board of financial institutions to change its charter, subject to its parent converting to a bank holding company, First Financial said in a statement.

First Financial said it applied to become a bank holding company on Wednesday, in connection with the charter change.

In October, First Financial had sold $197.9 million of performing loans and classified assets to shore up its balance sheet.

The change, expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2012, will not have a significant financial impact on First Financial's current activities, it said.