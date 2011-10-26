UPDATE 1-First Financial to sell $198 mln of loans, assets

* Expects gross proceeds of $81 mln

* Sees pretax gain of $20 mln

* Loans sold to 4 cos, including FirstCity Financial (Follows alerts)

Oct 26 First Financial Holdings Inc said it agreed to sell $197.9 million of performing loans and classified assets to shore up its balance sheet.

The company expects gross proceeds of about $81 million from the sale and a pretax gain of about $20 million, which will be booked in the current quarter.

"This transaction strengthens our balance sheet, creates capital from the improved pricing at execution and will assist our planned return to core operating earnings," CEO Wayne Hall said in a statement.

Affiliates of Varde Partners Inc, FirstCity Financial Corp , Mountain Real Estate Group and Shelving Rock Partners were the buyers.

Sandler O'Neill Mortgage Finance LP is the financial adviser to First Financial Holdings in connection with the asset sale. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)