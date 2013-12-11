版本:
BRIEF-Hedge fund Sandell urges FirstGroup to sell U.S. businesses

Dec 11 Firstgroup PLC : * Sandell asset management - sandell urges Firstgroup to refocus its attention

on UK rail and bus * Sandell - spin-off of Firstgroup US and greyhound could deliver

greater than 50%upside to shareholders * Sandell asset management -believes actions will drive long term operational

and strategic performance,unlock shareholder value * Sandell asset management - welcomes the appointment of John Mcfarlane to

succeed martin Gilbert as chairman of Firstgroup *
