UPDATE 3-First Horizon sees weak margins, shares fall

Oct 17 First Horizon National Corp posted a quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates and the bank forecast several quarters of falling margins, sending its shares down 4 percent.

Banks are seeing their net interest margins -- the difference between what they earn on loans and pay out on deposits -- narrow as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates low to stimulate the weak U.S. economy.

"The margin is likely to decline modestly by a few basis points per quarter over the next several quarters," Chief Financial Officer BJ Losch said on a post earnings conference call.

First Horizon also saw its bad loan provisions rise to $32 million, from $1 million in the prior quarter, after it sold about $150 million in non-performing loans.

For the third quarter, the bank posted a net income available to common shareholders of $36.1 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a net income of $15.9 million, or 7 cents a share from the year ago period.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post a profit of 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-interest income fell by 24 percent to $185.7 million from the previous year.

"The company continued to make progress on lowering expenses in core businesses, but environmental costs remained elevated primarily from increased GSE-related mortgage repurchase provision expenses," the company said in a statement.

First Horizon was one of the banks recently sued by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac , in its quest to recover losses on about $200 billion of subprime bonds.

First Horizon, which counts hedge fund RS Investments, T Rowe Price Associates, Marisco Capital and Vanguard Group Inc among its top investors, said its net charge-offs fell 4 percent to $106.4 million.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank said it has launched a program to buy up to $100 million of its shares by the end of August, 2012.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent at $6.34 in morning trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock was the biggest drag on the KBW Regional Bank Index which was down 2 percent. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)