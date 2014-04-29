First Horizon to pay $110 mln to settle U.S. agency's mortgage claims

NEW YORK, April 29 First Horizon National Corp
will pay $110 million to resolve claims it misled Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac into buying
mortgage-backed securities that later went sour, a U.S.
regulator said on Tuesday.
The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in New York federal
court by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator
since 2008 for the government-controlled mortgage companies.
FHFA said in a statement that First Horizon will pay $61.6
million to Fannie Mae and $48.4 million to Freddie Mac.
The deal marked the 12th settlement the FHFA has reached in
litigation the agency began in 2011 with 18 lawsuits over about
$200 billion in mortgage-backed securities, an investment
product at the center of the 2008 financial crisis.
First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan said in a statement that the
settlement was "another big step forward" in the Memphis,
Tennessee-based bank's efforts to unwind from its former
mortgage businesses.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Grant McCool)