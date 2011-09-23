BUY OR SELL-Mortgage woes weigh on First Horizon

* Co has repaid $867 mln TARP funds

Sept 23 First Horizon National Corp , one of the largest regional banks in the southeastern United States, has seen its stock price halving since the start of year weighed down by exposure to the subprime mortgage mess.

First Horizon is one of the banks sued by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac , in its quest to recover losses on about $200 billion of subprime bonds.

The bank is being asked to buy back mortgage loans it originated, securitized and sold, and there is a possibility that private buyers of the bonds may come together to force repurchases, further hurting the stock.

Tennessee-focused First Horizon now trades at about 9 times its 2011 forward earnings, while its smaller rival in the state, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc , trades at 16 times, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The bank, which has already repaid $867 million it received in government bailout funds, has been selling non-core assets and has seen its profits rising with improving credit quality.

Has the selloff been overdone?

UNDERVALUED

Though the bank is mired in the mortgage mess, some analysts say the bank is fundamentally sound and that the market is discounting the improvements in credit quality and loan growth that First Horizon has seen in recent months.

"The stock is deeply undervalued based on earnings power and tangible book value," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Anthony Davis told Reuters.

According to Starmine, the stock is trading at a 30 percent discount to book value, implying the market is not factoring in any potential earnings growth.

First Horizon has been cutting costs and selling non-core businesses. The company sold its insurance brokerage business to Brown and Brown Inc and is looking to save about $110 million in costs by the end of this year.

"Their's is a turnaround story. They've already done all their heavy lifting, and they are near the bottom in their pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," said Evercore analyst John Pancari, who has an "overweight" rating on the stock.

Though the bank's mortgage liabilities are a risk, its capital ratios are strong and they will be able to weather the impact, Pancari said.

"Their Tier-I common at the end of the second quarter is 11.9 percent. They have a good amount of cushion to absorb incremental hits related to the mortgage lawsuits," he said.

Stifel's Davis estimates that the company has about $600 million in excess capital and its stock has already taken the hit related to any possible mortgage lawsuits.

"Essentially, the stock is being held in purgatory," Davis said.

LEGAL OVERHANG

With lawsuits being filed against it, First Horizon may not be able to come out of the mortgage mess without a scratch.

The FHFA is suing the bank for about $883 million in securities that it issued during the housing boom, and the lawsuit may embolden private investors to sue the bank as well.

From 2004 to 2007, the bank had roughly $33 billion in securitizations in its private-label business and is now the target of several lawsuits.

"They indicated they have not established any reserve for any (legal) exposure. I expect the lawsuits to be settled, but at some point it is going to have to start accruing for legal liability at least," said Sterne Agee analyst Todd Hagerman, who has an "underperform" rating on the stock.

Even the bank's excess capital is hurting its profitability as a conservative Federal Reserve may veto its share buybacks in light of the lawsuits, and low interest rates and anemic loan demand are sapping its earnings from the money it holds.

"They have some excess liquidity so they are in a position where they are going to see margin compression, hopefully they will manage to keep their net interest income relatively flat," Guggenheim analyst Marty Mosby said.

The bank's restructuring will also hurt profitability in the near term.

"(The restructuring) also generates an earnings power problem as the legacy expense base and lower-quality 'non-strategic' assets weigh on profitability," Jefferies analyst Emlen Harmon, who advises sitting on the sidelines of the stock, said in a note. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)