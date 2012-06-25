UPDATE 1-First Horizon to take $272 mln charge in 2nd-qtr

* To add $250 mln to mortgage buyback reserve in Q2
* To realize a loss of about $60 mln in qtr
June 25 First Horizon National Corp said
it expects to incur pre-tax charges of about $272 million in the
second quarter, mainly relating to mortgage buyback demand from
government-controlled entities Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac.
The bank said it will add about $250 million to its mortgage
repurchase reserve during the quarter and record it as an
expense.
Investors have been pressing U.S. banks to buy back
now-soured home loans made during the housing boom. The loans
were bundled into mortgage-backed securities and bought by
outside investors, who now allege the loans do not meet
guarantees made by the banks at the time they were packaged and
sold.
Earlier this month, PNC Financial Services Group Inc
said it will add $350 million to its reserves in the quarter to
cover increased mortgage buyback demand.
First Horizon said the expected second-quarter charges were
not related to whole-loan sales to buyers other than Fannie and
Freddie.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based bank expects to realize a loss
of about $60 million which will be charged against the reserve.
The reserve, which stood at $161 million at the end of the
first quarter, will increase to about $351 million at June 30,
the bank said in a statement.
First Horizon's shares, which closed at $7.91 on Monday on
the New York Stock Exchange, were down 2.65 percent after the
bell.