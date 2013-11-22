版本:
BRIEF-First Internet Bancorp says public offering of 1.4 mln common shares at $20.00/shr

Nov 22 First Internet Bancorp : * Announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock * Says public offering of 1.4 million common shares priced at $20.00 per share * The offering was increased from the previously announced amount of 1.15

million shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
