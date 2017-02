March 5 Canada's First Majestic Silver reported a 55 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, and forecast higher production for this year.

For the October-December period, net income was C$21.3 million ($21.56 million), or 20 Canadian cents per basic share, up from C$13.7 million, or 14 Canadian cents per basic share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 24 Canadian cents per share.

Revenue rose 52 percent to C$60.8 million.