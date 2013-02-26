版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日

First Majestic Silver profit rises on higher output

Feb 26 Canada's First Majestic Silver Corp , which backed out of a bidding war for Orko Silver Corp last week, said fourth-quarter profit rose 5 percent on higher production.

Net income rose to $22.4 million, or 19 cents per basic share, from $21.3 million, or 20 cents per basic share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $71 million.
