CORRECTED-BRIEF-First Majestic Silver produces 3.9 mln silver eqv. ounces in Q1 2015

Home Capital's deposit balances remain stable
May 12 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc disclosed data on Friday that showed the rate of withdrawals by depositors slowed for a second day in a row.
(Corrects headline to say "Q1", not "Q")
April 13 First Majestic Silver Corp : * Says produces 3.9 mln silver eqv. ounces in Q1 2015 * Q1 production from total production at its five operating silver mines in Mexico, an 8 pct increase * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)
May 12 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc disclosed data on Friday that showed the rate of withdrawals by depositors slowed for a second day in a row.
* Chorus Aviation announces solid first quarter 2017 earnings
* Enercare reports record first quarter revenue of $278 million