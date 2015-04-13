版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-First Majestic Silver produces 3.9 mln silver eqv. ounces in Q1 2015

(Corrects headline to say "Q1", not "Q")

April 13 First Majestic Silver Corp : * Says produces 3.9 mln silver eqv. ounces in Q1 2015 * Q1 production from total production at its five operating silver mines in Mexico, an 8 pct increase * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru)
