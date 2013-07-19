First Manhattan's point man on Vivus: Doctor and Buffett disciple

| NEW YORK, July 19
intern at the Yale School of Medicine, he often gave up the
chance to catch a few minutes of sleep between shifts to read
the latest investment insights from Warren Buffett.
"I had read everything that Warren Buffett had written up
until that point," Colin told Reuters in an interview. "I used
to get teased a bit by the other interns."
His medical expertise and fascination with Wall Street
ultimately led to a job at investment firm First Manhattan Co.
There he has used them to inform a campaign to replace the
leadership of Vivus Inc, a drugmaker whose handling of
the launch of its diet pill Qsymia angered shareholders.
Qsymia was the first diet drug to reach the U.S. market in
more than a decade.
Late Thursday night, First Manhattan won what had become an
increasingly bitter proxy battle at Vivus, where it is the
largest shareholder with a 9.9 percent stake. First Manhattan
gained a six-person majority on a newly reconstituted board and
the right to bring in a new chief executive to run the
drugmaker.
First Manhattan billionaire founder, David "Sandy"
Gottesman, hired Colin fresh from Yale. Now a managing director
at the firm, Colin has been leading the charge at Vivus. He
waged a previous shareholder battle at Aspect Medical Systems
Inc in 2009, and the two battles represent First Manhattan's
only forays into activism in nearly 50 years.
First Manhattan, which managed $15 billion as of June 30, is
known for the same kind of long-term, value-oriented investment
style employed by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. In
fact, the firm owned 2.08 percent of Berkshire Hathaway's shares
as of last March and Gottesman sits on that company's board.
Some industry watchers have deemed the Vivus proxy battle
one of the ugliest fights in biotech, a sector that has been a
repeated target for activism from the likes of billionaire Carl
Icahn. Colin's replacement team at Vivus includes Alex Denner,
formerly Icahn's top lieutenant for biotech proxy fights.
A Vivus spokesman declined to comment for this story.
People who know Colin say that if he feels strongly that the
company needs a new direction, it means he has done his
homework.
"First Manhattan seems to only take an activist approach as
a last resort," said Anthony Cambeiro, whose firm at the time,
Downtown Associates, was a fellow investor involved in First
Manhattan's last proxy fight. "At the end of the day, the
rationale for what they are looking to do has to make sense to
folks or else they aren't going to be successful, and they were
very good at establishing their case."
LONG-TERM INVESTORS
When Colin first walked into the office of Ed Fritzky in the
fall of 1994, the CEO of Seattle-based biotech Immunex Corp
expected the meeting to be about an hour as First Manhattan was
not even an investor in the company.
Two hours later, Colin was still asking questions, not just
about the company's balance sheet and market share, but about
its drug development and clinical research.
"I was absolutely amazed at how much Sam knew about our
company," Fritzky said. "He asked some of the more insightful
and challenging questions that any analyst had ever asked at
that point about our drug development programs."
When First Manhattan first took an activist stance in 2009,
the target was Aspect Medical, a Norwood, Massachusetts-based
company specializing in brain-monitoring technology.
Aspect's revenues had started to decline and its stock fell.
The company was planning to spend a lot of money to increase
sales and marketing of its technology, leading First Manhattan
and other investors to believe Aspect needed a new direction.
In the end, Aspect settled with First Manhattan and replaced
three of its nine directors. Five months later the company was
sold to healthcare-products maker Covidien Plc for $210
million.
In the latest case, one of Colin's biggest criticisms was
that Vivus tried to launch Qsymia, a promising drug that has met
with skepticism from some doctors, without the help of a
marketing partnership with a major pharmaceutical company. Colin
had recommended the move as far back as 2008, when First
Manhattan first invested in Vivus.
After talks between the two sides failed in recent days,
Vivus accused First Manhattan of sending deliberate
misinformation to fellow shareholders. First Manhattan sued
Vivus for postponing its annual shareholder meeting by three
days, alleging the delay was a tactic to appeal to investors who
had given First Manhattan enough votes to gain control of the
board.
Calling this "one of the ugliest biotech proxy fights in
recent memory," Cowen and Co analyst Simos Simeonidis predicted
an outright victory for First Manhattan in shareholder
balloting. And he called the proxy fight run by First Manhattan,
"a textbook activist campaign run by a non-activist."
But even with First Manhattan's successful campaign behind
it, people close to the firm don't expect it to become a regular
presence among activist investors.
"It is still more the exception than the rule," said one
person familiar with First Manhattan who wished to remain
anonymous.