UPDATE 1-Risk plan change not enough for Vivus drug success: top investor

By Zeba Siddiqui
April 10 An expected revision of Vivus Inc's
risk management plan for its obesity drug Qsymia is
unlikely to guarantee the drug's success, the company's top
shareholder said.
Vivus shares rose 3 percent to $11.17 on Wednesday, adding
to Tuesday's gains on speculation that U.S. health regulators
would revise the drug's risk plan.
The company has blamed the slow uptake of the diet drug on
its current Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) that
allows the drug to be sold only through mail-order pharmacies
due to its potential for causing birth defects.
The proposed revision would also allow sale of the drug, the
first diet pill to hit the U.S. market in more than a decade,
through retail pharmacies.
"(The REMS modification) is necessary but not sufficient for
Qsymia's success," said Vivus shareholder First Manhattan
Company (FMC), which last month said it planned to nominate six
directors to Vivus' board at the company's 2013 annual meeting.
A Vivus spokesman declined to comment on FMC's statement.
FMC, which owns about 9.1 percent Vivus stock, has argued
that the Vivus board needs to be more independent and have
greater experience in guiding a company with a potential
blockbuster drug.
Dan Szemis of Chilton Investment Co, another top Vivus
shareholder, said FMC's push for a change appeared hasty as the
drug's potential was yet to be demonstrated, given that it has
been on the market for only about six months.
Vivus's measured marketing approach has been backed by some
industry analysts, since safety issues seen in previous obesity
pills have made physicians and consumers wary of such drugs.
On Wednesday, FMC agreed that an expected REMS modification
would be "a step forward", but said achieving the drug's full
potential would require a new commercial strategy, including
finding a partner to help market Qsymia.
However, Szemis said he "did not see why investors would
want the company to negotiate from a position of weakness."
"Six to nine months from now we should be in a better
position to gauge the potential for the drug and management's
execution. I'm willing to give management more time to execute
their plan."
By then, Vivus should have broader pharmacy distribution,
better reimbursement, a more knowledgeable prescriber base and
higher patient demand, Szemis added.
Chilton held about 2.6 percent of Vivus stock at the end of
2012, making it the company's ninth biggest shareholder,
according to the investor's most recent regulatory filing.