UPDATE 1-First Marblehead to sell interests in student loan trusts

Nov 14 Student loan securitizer First Marblehead Corp agreed to sell its variable interests in its student loan trusts for $13 million in cash and said it will book a non-cash gain of $1.2 billion through deconsolidation of its financial statements.

The company said it sold its interests in its National Collegiate Student loan trust to VCG Special Opportunities Master Fund Ltd.

"The elimination of our variable interests will allow First Marblehead to deconsolidate the NCSLT trusts, significantly simplifying our consolidated financial statements," Chief Executive Daniel Meyers said.

During the second quarter, assets of about $6.7 billion and liabilities of about $7.9 billion will be deconsolidated from the consolidated financial statements, resulting in a gain, the company said.

Shares of Boston-based First Marblehead were trading up as much as 10 percent at $1 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey and Anil D'Silva)