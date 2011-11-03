UPDATE 1-First Marblehead Q1 loss widens

BRIEF-Redflex says resolved all matters in relation to Qui Tam civil litigation
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
(Follows alerts)
* Q1 loss/shr $0.87 vs est.loss/shr $0.06
* Provision for loan losses up $17.8 mln from year ago
* Recieves NYSE notice
Nov 3 Student loan securitizer First Marblehead Corp posted wider-than-expected quarterly loss hurt by higher provision for bad loans.
For the July-September quarter, the company reported a loss of $88 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with a loss of $65 million, or 64 cents a share, last year.
First Marblehead's education financing segment, which it says is more reflective of results attributable to its stockholders, reported net loss of $18.1 million or 18 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a loss of 6 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Provision for loan losses jumped to $17.8 million from the year ago period.
The company said it was notified by the New York Stock Exchange that the average closing price of its stock over a consecutive 30 trading-day-period had fallen below the continued listing standard of $1 per share.
First Marblehead has six months to satisfy the average share price requirement, it said in a statement.
Shares of Boston-based First Marblehead closed at $0.92 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 As millions around the world settle into couches and tune into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China will be watching the American football championship on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.