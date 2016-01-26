版本:
Huntington Bancshares to buy FirstMerit Corp for about $3.4 bln

Jan 26 Huntington Bancshares Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Ohio-based FirstMerit Corp for about $3.4 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Huntington expects the deal, which would combine two of Ohio's midsize banks, to add to its earnings per share in 2017, excluding one-time merger-related expenses. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

