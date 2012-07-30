First National profit falls 10 percent; co raises dividend

July 30 First National Financial Corp's second-quarter profit fell 10 percent on mark-to-market adjustments, but the Canadian company increased its annual dividend by 4 percent.

First National is an originator, underwriter and servicer of residential and commercial mortgages.

Net income fell to C$18.1 million ($18.00 million) from C$20.2 million a year earlier as bond yields on its financial instruments fell. The company recorded $12.0 million of losses on financial instruments.

Revenue jumped 29 percent to C$157 million.

Mortgages under administration rose 14 percent to C$63.7 billion, and the parent company of First National Financial LP said it expected healthy mortgage spreads for the full year.

The company said it raised its dividend to C$1.30 on strong cash flow. Adjusted cash flow for the quarter stood at C$38.3 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$960 million, closed at C$16 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.