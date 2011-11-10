UPDATE 1-US Justice Dept OKs First Niagara, HSBC deal

* 26 HSBC branches must be sold as part of the deal
* Niagara will grow sharply with the deal
* OCC must also approve deal
Nov 10 The U.S. Justice Department has cleared
First Niagara's FNFG.O purchase of 169 branches in HSBC
Holding's (HSBA.L) U.S. network, granting approval after the
two institutions agreed to sell other branches to maintain
competition, the department said on Thursday.
Twenty-six branch offices in the Buffalo, New York area
will be sold as a condition for antitrust approval, the
department said.
In the original deal announced July 31, HSBC agreed to sell
195 branches in New York and Connecticut to First Niagara in a
deal worth about $1 billion.
The acquisition makes Buffalo, New York-based First Niagara
one of the largest regional banks in the New York region.
First Niagara has a history of growth through acquisitions,
with nearly one such transaction a year for the last decade.
"We are pleased to have reached this agreement with the
Department of Justice, which is a key first step to our
divestiture plan in connection with this transaction," John
Koelmel, First Niagara's chief executive officer, said in a
statement.
First Niagara said the divestitures would be completed
early in the second quarter of 2012, about the same time as the
deal closes.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the
regulator of nationally chartered banks, must also approve the
deal.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)