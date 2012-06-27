UPDATE 1-First Niagara sells $3.1 bln mortgage-backed securities

* Uses proceeds to repay debt
* To recognize $16 mln pre-tax gain in Q2
June 27 First Niagara Financial Group Inc
said it sold $3.1 billion of mortgage-backed securities
and used the proceeds to repay short-term debt.
The bank said the sale would result in a $16 million pre-tax
gain in the second quarter.
Mortgage-backed securities are asset-backed securities that
are sold to investors in tranches.
"This transaction, combined with the prepayment of
approximately $5 billion in long-term borrowings executed as
part of the HSBC branch transaction ... improves our funding
profile and capital ratios," Chief Financial Officer Gregory
Norwood said in a statement.
The bank said in January it would sell 37 HSBC Holdings Plc
locations along with $2.4 billion in deposits to
KeyCorp for $110 million.
There were no prepayment penalties on the debt pay-offs, the
bank said.
Shares of the Buffalo, New York-based company closed at
$7.94 on the Nasdaq.