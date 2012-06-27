UPDATE 1-First Niagara sells $3.1 bln mortgage-backed securities

* Uses proceeds to repay debt

* To recognize $16 mln pre-tax gain in Q2

June 27 First Niagara Financial Group Inc said it sold $3.1 billion of mortgage-backed securities and used the proceeds to repay short-term debt.

The bank said the sale would result in a $16 million pre-tax gain in the second quarter.

Mortgage-backed securities are asset-backed securities that are sold to investors in tranches.

"This transaction, combined with the prepayment of approximately $5 billion in long-term borrowings executed as part of the HSBC branch transaction ... improves our funding profile and capital ratios," Chief Financial Officer Gregory Norwood said in a statement.

The bank said in January it would sell 37 HSBC Holdings Plc locations along with $2.4 billion in deposits to KeyCorp for $110 million.

There were no prepayment penalties on the debt pay-offs, the bank said.

Shares of the Buffalo, New York-based company closed at $7.94 on the Nasdaq.