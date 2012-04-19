UPDATE 1-First Niagara quarterly profit rises

April 19 First Niagara Financial Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as the bank earned more from its core banking operations.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $54.7 million, or 16 cents per share, from $44.9 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding the impact of its acquisition of branches from HSBC Holdings Plc, First Niagara posted an adjusted profit of 19 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, has expected the bank to earn 19 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Net income and earnings per share were muted by the carrying cost of the financing required to complete the company's pending acquisition of the HSBC branches, which is on-track for a successful completion and conversion the weekend of May 18," First Niagara said in a statement.

First Niagara agreed to buy 195 branches from HSBC for about $1 billion in an all-cash deal last July. Out of those 195 branches it acquired, First Niagara agreed to sell 37 branches to KeyCorp for $110 million to clear antitrust hurdles.

Net interest income grew 40 percent to $242.3 million from a year ago.

Shares of the Buffalo, New York-based bank closed at $9.21 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.