First Nickel says two workers dead at Sudbury mine

May 6 Two workers at First Nickel Inc's Lockerby Mine have died in an accident underground at the Sudbury, Ontario operation, the company said on Tuesday.

First Nickel said both workers were drillers, employed by Taurus Drilling Services. All underground work has been suspended. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by David Gregorio)
