UPDATE 1-First Nickel resumes operations at Ontario mine

April 30 Canadian miner First Nickel Inc
said it resumed operations at its flagship Lockerby
nickel-copper mine in Ontario, nearly a week after the labor
ministry ordered it to stop work at the site citing safety
issues.
The Lockerby team has resolved the issues causing the
interruption, Chief Executive Thomas Boehlert said in a
statement.
The Canadian miner does not expect the work stoppage to
impact second-quarter production.
The stop work order at the mine, which is in the Sudbury
Basin, was lifted on Sunday.
The company is ramping up production at the Lockerby mine,
which is expected to reach full output by end of the year.
The mine is expected to produce about 10 million pounds of
nickel and about 7 million pounds of copper annually.
Shares of the company, which also owns exploration
properties in the Timmins region of northern Ontario and the
Belmont region of Eastern Ontario, closed at 10 Canadian cents
on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.