First Quantum disputes allegations of debt default

| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 27 First Quantum Minerals Ltd
said on Wednesday it strongly disputes the claims of
some debtholders that it has violated indentures and defaulted
on a parcel of debt taken on following its acquisition of rival
Inmet Mining.
The Canadian base metal miner said it has received a notice
from a small group of its noteholders including CI Investments
, Barometer Capital and funds managed by
Capital Group that it has violated certain indentures on two
separate series of Inmet's senior notes that come due in 2020
and 2021.
First Quantum strongly disputes that a default has occurred
based on the legal opinion of two law firms, the company said.
"These claims are without legal foundation, highly
opportunistic and run the risk of destroying value for all Inmet
noteholders, a large proportion of which are not part of the
noteholder group," said First Quantum's Chief Executive Philip
Pascall in a statement.
"We remain very confident in the strength of our legal
position," he said, adding that the company intends to take
immediate legal action to enforce it but is open to reaching an
amicable resolution.
First Quantum said it still retains very strong credit and a
robust balance sheet, as demonstrated by an extension commitment
it signed with Standard Chartered Bank last month.
CI Investments, Barometer Capital and Capital Group
officials were not immediately reachable for comment.