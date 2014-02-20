First Quantum fourth-quarter earnings fall on metal prices

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Feb 20 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported lower fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday due to weaker metals prices.
The company, which mines copper, nickel and gold, said net earnings fell to $131.3 million, or 22 cents a share, in the three months through December from $186.7 million, or 39 cents, a year earlier.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.