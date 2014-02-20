版本:
2014年 2月 21日 星期五 06:14 BJT

First Quantum fourth-quarter earnings fall on metal prices

Feb 20 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported lower fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday due to weaker metals prices.

The company, which mines copper, nickel and gold, said net earnings fell to $131.3 million, or 22 cents a share, in the three months through December from $186.7 million, or 39 cents, a year earlier.
