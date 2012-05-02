UPDATE 1-First Quantum operating profit falls on copper price

* Q1 adj EPS C$0.25 v adj EPS C$0.48 year-ago
* Revenue up 0.5 pct to C$708.8 million on nickel output
* Copper sales, realized copper price fall
May 2 First Quantum Minerals Ltd's
quarterly operating profit slid 42 percent on lower average
copper prices and sales volumes, the base metals miner said on
Wednesday.
Adjusted to remove one-time items, profit in the first
quarter, ended March 31, was C$119 million ($120.32 million), or
25 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$206.7 million, or 48
Canadian cents a share, in the first quarter of 2011.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders were C$1.3
billion, or C$2.82 a share. That compared with C$206.7 million,
or 48 Canadian cents a share, in the year-before period.
First Quantum was awarded a $1.25 billion settlement in
early March after a long-running dispute over the ownership of
the Kolwezi project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Revenue rose slightly to C$708.8 million on new nickel
output from the Ravensthorpe mine in Australia.
Copper production was down 12 percent to 65,869 tonnes
compared with 74,888 tonnes in the year-earlier period, while
copper sales fell 4 percent to 67,789 tonnes.
The average realized price per pound of copper fell to $3.67
from $4.23 in the first quarter of 2011, while costs per pound
rose 38 percent to $1.59.
The Canadian miner expects to produce 270,000 tonnes to
290,000 tonnes of copper in 2012. With numerous development
projects under way, it plans to spend $1.2 billion to $1.4
billion on development costs this year.
First Quantum owns mines in Australia, Zambia and
Mauritania, along with development projects in Finland, Zambia
and Peru.