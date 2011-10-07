First Quantum eyes year-end restart of Ravensthorpe nickel mine

SYDNEY Oct 7 First Quantum Minerals Ltd said nickel production is set to resume by the end of 2011 from Australia's Ravensthorpe mine following a two-year redevelopment programme.

Annual average production for the first five years is expected to be 39,000 tonnes, it said on Friday.

At that rate, First Quantum would become Australia's no. 2 producer behind BHP Billiton , which operates mines, a refinery and a smelter in Western Australia state.

Currently, Minara Resources is Australia's second largest nickel producer, targeting production of between 29,000 and 32,000 tonnes in 2011.

"The project is progressing to plan and we plan on producing by the end of the year," First Quantum said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

First Quantum bought the operation from BHP Billiton in February last year for $340 million, a fraction of the $2.2 billion BHP Billiton spent on its initial development.

BHP shut down Ravensthorpe in 2009 after nickel prices dropped to less than half the current price of around $19,170 a tonne ($8.93 per pound) as the global financial crisis crippled commodities demand.

Ravensthorpe was designed by BHP to supply around 55,000 tonnes of nickel annually, or around 3 percent of world capacity, but never came near that rate before closing.

Last month, the London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month nickel price fell to $16,800 a tonne, its lowest since December 2009 as global economic worries grew.

Nickel has been the hardest hit of the LME base metals, falling over 28 percent year to date on concerns that weakening demand could tip the supply balance, which has been teetering on the brink of surplus due to slow intake by key consumers, chiefly stainless steel producers.

Stainless steel production accounted for 60 percent of the roughly 1.5 million tonnes of nickel consumed last year, according to commodities forecasters.

ANZ Bank commodity forecasters expect nickel prices to rebound to an average of $10.10 a pound ($22,270 a tonne) in the first quarter of 2012 from a projected $8.94 a pound in the current quarter. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)