版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 17日 星期二 21:32 BJT

UPDATE 1-First Quantum halts operations at Mauritania mine

July 17 First Quantum Minerals Ltd has suspended operations at its Guelb Moghrein copper mine in the North African country of Mauritania due to a strike by some of its unionized workers.

The Canadian-based company, which said the walkout is illegal, said on Tuesday it is working through a government mediation process to resolve the job action.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐