First Quantum copper output rises 26 pct

Jan 22 Base metal miner First Quantum Minerals
Ltd reported a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter copper
output as it mined higher grades of the metal.
Copper production rose to 84,918 tonnes from 67,316 tonnes a
year earlier.
The Canadian miner said it expects to produce 302,000-
330,000 tonnes of copper this year.
The company produced 307,115 tonnes of the metal in 2012,
topping its forecast of 270,000-290,000 tonnes.
First Quantum has made a C$5.1 billion bid for rival miner
Inmet Mining Corp in a deal that could give First
Quantum control of the Cobre Panama project in Central America
-- one of the world's largest undeveloped copper deposits.
However, Inmet asked shareholders on Tuesday to reject the
offer, calling the bid inadequate.
First Quantum shares, which have lost 7 percent of their
value over the last three months, closed at C$21.33 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.