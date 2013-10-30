First Quantum third-quarter earnings rise on higher output

BRIEF-SANCHEZ PRODUCTION PARTNERS LP SAYS BOARD ELECTED PATRICIO SANCHEZ AS PRESIDENT
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GENERAL PARTNER OF SPP HAS ELECTED PATRICIO SANCHEZ AS PRESIDENT
Oct 30 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported higher third-quarter earnings on Wednesday on the back of increased production of copper, nickel and gold.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $143 million, or 24 cents a share, from $107.3 million, or 23 cents, in the same period a year earlier.
* Adding retail liquid eggs to its commitment to exclusively source cage-free eggs by 2025
* Canadian Food Inspection Agency - Smucker Foods Of Canada Corp is recalling Robin Hood Brand All Purpose Flour, Original from the marketplace