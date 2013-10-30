版本:
First Quantum third-quarter earnings rise on higher output

Oct 30 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported higher third-quarter earnings on Wednesday on the back of increased production of copper, nickel and gold.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $143 million, or 24 cents a share, from $107.3 million, or 23 cents, in the same period a year earlier.

