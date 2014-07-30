版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 05:15 BJT

First Quantum Minerals earnings up, copper sales jump

July 30 Canadian base metal miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd on Wednesday reported higher earnings in the latest quarter as copper sales jumped.

The Vancouver-based company, which primarily mines copper but also produces nickel and gold, said earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $133.6 million, or 23 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $71.9 million, or 12 cents, a year earlier. Sales revenues rose to $945.1 million from $869.3 million. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Tom Brown)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐