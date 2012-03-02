Strike hits First Quantum's Zambia copper mine

LUSAKA, March 2 Production at Canada's
First Quantum Minerals Zambia flagship copper mine has
ground to a halt due to a strike over wages, the labour minister
said on Friday.
Workers at the Kansanshi mine, Zambia's largest copper mine
which produced 231,000 tonnes of the red metal in 2010, downed
tools on Thursday, Fackson Shamenda said in a statement.
Kansanshi mine company spokesman Godfrey Msiska separately
said workers had blocked the entrance to the mine and nobody was
allowed to enter the premises.
"There is nothing happening," he said about the operation.